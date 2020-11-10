SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were new discoveries in a Springfield pond that was recently drained -- the site where a number of abandoned cars were found last week.
Now a local man using a metal detector at Watershops Pond has found rare coins, jewelry and even a shotgun.
This pond is turning out to be a real treasure chest of sorts. It’s pretty amazing what a metal detector is finding out here.
With a love of history, Ray Sawyer uses his metal detector to find lost treasures.
“I have been out here, this is my fifth day, I have found all types of coins,” he said. “Some older coins, a lot of bullets, a lot of personal belongings, chains, civil war bullets I have found -- wow, so much to list.”
Sawyer said since cars were exposed when Watershops Pond was drained last week as the city fixes the dam, he’s been out looking for historical treasures. He found an 1854 silver seated half dollar and a shotgun.
Sawyer also has a YouTube channel called 413 Mass Digger documenting all of his finds, and to his surprise, a fellow history hunter and fan Michael Cosgrove was also out on the dry pond where he found various objects, too.
“I decided to go where he’s been detecting,” Cosgrove said. “He has been talking about this pond. I came with my 86-year-old mom for four hours yesterday.”
Now new friends, Cosgrove and Sawyer share the same passion.
Meanwhile, Sawyer wants the community's help to find the woman who lost her ID in 1990.
“I found an old pocketbook that was disintegrated and on the side, it had a little old wallet that had disintegrated and in the middle was a license from 1990 of a Sandra St. Pier,” Sawyer said. “Sandra, if you are out there, I would love to give this back to you.”
Anyone with information about how we can get in touch with Sandra can call Western Mass News at 413-733-4040.
