UPDATE: A representative of the Polish National Credit Union has asked Western Mass News to clarify that PNCU is not in any way related to or implicated in any alleged wrongdoing or missing deposits related to the former building owner, the Cusack funeral business.
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, we told you about how families who prepaid for services from a local funeral home are reportedly unable to get their money back after the business closed, saying the old owner is unreachable.
We’ve gotten quite the response from our story, trying to get answers on the closing of the Robert E Cusack Funeral Home.
We got one response from a man named David Austin, who said he had to resort to Small Claims Court to get his prepaid funeral money back.
"She put $500 down towards her prepaid ..her funeral arrangements with Tommy Cusack," Austin tells us.
David Austin says there was no other choice for his mother 's arrangements than the Robert E Cusack Funeral Home in Westfield.
"My mother's known him for years. He did my father’s funeral back in ‘87," says Austin.
When Austin's mother was beginning to lose her battle with bladder cancer in 2017...
"I called Cusack to make sure everything was all set, and he assured me, you know, not to worry," stated Austin.
But Austin says that assurance turned sour at the worst possible time.
"The night she passed away, I got a call, like, within a half an hour from him, saying, oh you know, he was sorry and all this, but he went out of business...I talked him three weeks earlier. If he had just said, you know, 'Sorry, I’m going to close', I could’ve looked for a funeral home that I wanted, instead of one that I had to use at the last minute," continued Austin.
After making last-minute arrangements to celebrate his mother's passing, Austin says he realized that Thomas Cusack still had her $500.
"Weeks went by, you know? I didn’t hear from him. I didn’t hear from him, so I decided I'd file a Small Claims Court case against him," said Austin.
The judge decided in Austin's favor.
"I got a judgment and it took him thirty days to pay. It wasn’t so much the money, it was what he did," says Austin.
Western Mass News went to a new address we found for Cusack.
We were told he wasn't home, but we tried a new phone number that was provided to us.
We found that the voicemail box had not been set up yet, so Western Mass News tried to shoot him a text.
So far, we haven't gotten a reply.
"Hopefully, sharing my story, other people, somewhat. can get their money back," said Austin.
In Massachusetts, those with claims of $7,000 or fewer can go to Small Claims Court.
For Austin, it was a small win for the person he felt was treated most unfairly.
"It hurt me deeply, you know? My mother just died and he just, for somebody that you personally know, my mother trusted him," added Austin.
The Attorney General’s office told us they’ve received at least eight complaints against the Robert E Cusack Funeral Home, and they tell us that they are investigating each one.
