SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man wanted for murder in Georgia has been arrested.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that local, state, and federal authorities arrested 34-year-old Harrison Ogbunize of Springfield on Blake Hill Street.
"Mr. Ogbunize had a warrant for his arrest from a homicide in Fulton County, Georgia (Atlanta)," Walsh explained.
Ogbunize has been charged as a fugitive from justice on felony murder.
