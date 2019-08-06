SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man wanted by authorities in Georgia has been arrested in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Jamel Davis, 35, of Springfield was arrested around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Walsh added that Davis was wanted for murder in Georgia.
Davis is scheduled to be arraigned on the fugitive from justice warrant before brought back to Atlanta to face charges.
