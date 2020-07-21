NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man wanted on several charges in Hampshire County has now been added to the state's Most Wanted list.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that in September, following a months-long investigation, Northampton Police were granted an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Jude Demeis on charges including three counts of possession of child pornography and posing or exhibiting a child in the nude.
Investigators noted that Demeis - who formerly had an address in New City, NY - has ties to Northampton, Needham, Gilboa, NY, and the greater Syracuse, NY area.
"DEMEIS is aware he is wanted by law enforcement and is actively attempting to evade capture," Procopio added.
Demeis is described as 6'2" tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. State Police noted that he is highly proficient with computers, a rally car enthusiast, and an avid mountain biker.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Mass. State Police Violent Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873).
