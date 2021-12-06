PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man who fled prosecution over 10 years ago has been convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls.
The Berkshire District Attorney's office said that 54-year-old Juan Harry was convicted Friday of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and rape of a child.
He will serve up 8 to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors told Western Mass News that he was arrested by North Adams Police and charged with sexually assaulting two 11-year-old girls in 2003.
He fled in 2010 and was apprehended in New York in August.
