SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The search for 23-year-old Springfield resident Achim Bailey continues.
On Sunday, Western Mass News sat down and spoke exclusively with the man who found his phone during a search on Friday.
That man is Dante Pagan, and, initially, we tried reaching out to him Friday night, but he didn't want to speak.
Now, after multiple threats, including someone trying to break into his house on Saturday, he says he's in fear for his safety.
"I found Achim's phone under the South End Bridge," Pagan stated.
Exclusive video was sent to Western Mass News of the moment Dante Pagan says he found the phone belonging to Achim Bailey.
Now, Dante says he's facing backlash for helping in the search.
"A lot of people [are] saying that," continued Pagan. "I'm the suspect, I'm the one that took the man's life, [and] that I had something to do with it. It's a conspiracy theory. My family is in danger."
Dante says he was at the search at 5:00 a.m., hours before a search party was set to begin at 9:00.
He tells Western Mass News that it wasn't the first time he went out looking for anything that would lead to Achim's whereabouts.
"If it was me in that position with my daughter that I have," says Pagan. "I would do anything for somebody like me, with the heart that I have, to go and search for my daughter and find a clue."
He tells Western Mass News where he found the phone.
"Let me clarify," stated Pagan. "A lot of people are saying that I took the phone, because I was afraid of being hit by the train. I'm going to clarify by saying that the phone was in the middle between both tracks, but anything could've happened."
He says, because of its location, it wouldn't have been affected by the rain and snow.
He picked up the phone, which he says was in prestine shape, because he was worried a homeless person might pick it up.
He tells Western Mass News that, given the backlash he has received for helping, he now realizes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"I'm happy about being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and," says Pagan. "Ended up finding the phone. Yes, I wish I had evidence of me being there with people so I could be like, "we found the phone...he was with us the whole time". I don't have an alibi for that."
Dante says he doesn't want any of the reward money.
He just wants someone to come forward and help the family.
"Don't be afraid if you have any information," continued Pagan. "Come forward. Don't be afraid. Look at everything I'm going through. Yes, I'm sad. Yes, I'm depressed, but I'm still here, and I want everybody to have it clear that I had nothing to do with this, and anyone with information come forward."
At this time, Springfield Police say there are no suspects in the search for Achim.
The Bailey family tells Western Mass News that they would like the public that the focus should be on bringing Achim home, not blaming anyone who's coming forward with a lead.
