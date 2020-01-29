Man who illegally disposed of mattresses sought by Chicopee Police.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an illegal dumping incident.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, a man and a woman were seen dumping mattresses into dumpsters located on Fuller Road.
It is a crime to dump items into a dumpster that does not belong to you.
Wilk says that the pictured individual might be from the Northampton/Amherst area.
If you recognize him, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740 and reference case 19CHI-5809.
