SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield say they found a man with 'possible stab wounds' at Worthington and Main Streets early this morning.
Police responded to the area just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
The Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News the man was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
His identity and condition have not been released by police.
We're told police are continuing to investigate.
As more information comes into our newsroom, we will provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest details.
