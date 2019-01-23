GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have provided an update on two people were found dead in a tent behind a Greenfield fast food restaurant.
On Monday afternoon, the bodies of a man and woman were found behind the McDonald's on Route 2.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the man has been identified as 51-year-old Clayton Wheeler.
Carey added that the woman has also been identified, but investigators are still working to make contact with family members to notify them of the woman's death. Her name has not been released.
No foul play is suspected. Autopsies were conducted and no signs or trauma or other obvious causes of death were found.
"The official causes of death will not be determined until toxicology testing is completed, which may take several weeks," Carey noted.
