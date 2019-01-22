GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man and woman have been found dead in a tent in Greenfield during bitter cold weather behind a fast food restaurant on Route 2.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office reported the pair were found Monday afternoon in a tent in the back of McDonald's on Route 2.
At this time, foul play is not suspected.
According to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern D.A.'s office, State Police and the Greenfield Police Department are jointly investigating this incident.
The Medical Examiner's Office will be determining their cause of death.
"There's not enough information. It's a tragedy certainly. It's unfortunate that two people have to lose their lives in the woods at least at a campsite in this weather. The freezing weather must've had some effect on the individuals," said Greenfield Mayor William Martin.
Carey says the man and woman were both adults, but further details about their identities or the circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been released.
Maria Washington lives and works at ServiceNet, a local homeless shelter organization and she told Western Mass News that she knows the two people who were found dead and her heart breaks for them.
"I know both individuals and I feel really upset that they weren't able to be inside. I've been out here a few winters and I understand what it's like and sometimes, it's just too late for us and the temperatures are dropping lower and lower at night," Washington explained.
Monday temperatures were in the single digits with a Wind Chill Advisory in place. That Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. today.
