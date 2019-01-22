GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man and woman have been found dead in a tent in Greenfield during bitter cold weather behind a fast food restaurant on Route 2.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office reported the pair were found Monday afternoon in a tent in the back of McDonald's.
At this time foul play is not suspected.
According to DA representative, Mary Carey, State Police and the Greenfield Police Department are jointly investigating this incident.
The Medical Examiner's Office will be determining their cause of death.
Carey says the man and woman were both adults, but further details about their identities or the circumstances surrounding their deaths, have not been released.
Monday temperatures were in the single digits with a Wind Chill Advisory in place. That Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. today.
