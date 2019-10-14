HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police are investigating a late night shooting Sunday that has left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
Police tell Western Mass News they received a call after shots rang out at 173 Elm Street just before midnight.
A well-known hot spot for gang and drug activity, police say.
Lt. Jim Albert says when they arrived on scene they found one of the victims on the second floor.
It was a 32-year-old woman from Holyoke and she was transported to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.
We're told she had been shot 'several' times.
While police were at that shooting scene they were alerted to another victim who had just shown up at Holyoke Medical Center.
That victim has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Westfield.
Lt. Albert explained to us that medical staff were able to stabilize him there and then he was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
"We believe they're both non-life threatening (injuries), but very serious," Albert explained.
He added that they did find significant evidence on scene on Elm St. related to this shooting.
"We found a significant amount of ballistic evidence at the scene, inside and outside that block," Albert noted.
No arrests have been made as of yet, but police tell us they do have a couple of leads.
"And we had a lot of help and support from the MA State Police Crime Scene Unit, State Police Chemist, and the State Police Ballistics Unit," Albert told us.
He says they are currently seeking all video evidence, witnesses, and more.
"Anybody that has information can call us at 413-322-6940."
The shooting remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.
