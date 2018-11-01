SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police report that one person was wounded following an early morning shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on Kenwood Park around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Officers went to the area and found an adult male victim on Belmont Avenue.
That victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with what Walsh described as non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.