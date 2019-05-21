SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman and nightclub manager is entering her name in the race for mayor.
This comes after she was personally impacted by two violent crimes over the weekend, and Mayor Domenic Sarno called for the club she manages to be shut down.
When Yolanda Cancel was sitting in her son's hospital room hours after he had been shot, one of her first thoughts was it's time to pack up and leave Springfield.
On Monday, she found herself coming down here to city hall to pull papers to run for mayor.
"What is going on with our town? Why are we so hurt? Why are we so depressed? Why are we so angry?" asked Cancel.
Yolanda Cancel says those are the questions she's been repeating in her head since the weekend.
"I'm angry, sad, praying, all of these things together. This can't be right," Cancel tells us.
Yolanda tells Western Mass News her son was shot on the 800 block of Main Street Saturday night.
In the early morning hours on Sunday, a man was stabbed on the 1200 block of State Street near Club Aquarius, a local nightclub that Yolanda manages.
These are just two of six violent crimes that happened in the city over the weekend.
Mayor Domenic Sarno has spoken out against Club Aquarius, saying a lot of these incidents stem from the nightclub.
Yolanda says the rhetoric needs to change, and it's time for new leadership in the city.
That's why she is entering the race for mayor.
"I got the papers, I took a picture, and said, 'Guess who has pulled nomination papers?'. I figured, let me use my anger and my frustration to change my community, to change what is going on. Maybe the rhetoric that he is spilling is adding to anger," says Cancel.
Mayor Domenic Sarno tells Western Mass News he has no comment on Yolanda's campaign efforts at this time, but he has continued to call the for shutdown of Club Aquarius.
"I've always respected him. I love him on a personal level. He's done a lot of work. When I see what he's done with my son and the boxing club and stuff like that, I just don't understand the public portion, and it leaves me with mixed feelings as to what is going on and why is he saying these things," added Cancel.
As of earlier today, Yolanda says, since pulling papers Monday afternoon, she has more than 250 signatures.
She needs to collect 500 by May 28.
