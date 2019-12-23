SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holidays can be a very stressful time for many between the shopping the wrapping and the cooking.
It can also be an overwhelming time for those who are battling an eating disorder.
Western Mass News spoke to a local clinical case manager on coping with this issue...Especially with the holiday season in full force and with many of us shopping and planning a great celebration for family and friends.
But while all of that is fun, it can be stressful and those with a mental health diagnosis such as an eating disorder can experience even more stress and pressure during this time of year.
"People really can get caught up in a lot of different things trying to be perfect making sure they have the right meal its its important to recognize that feeling and you don't have to be perfect and say no to certain things," says Katelyn Manewich, clinical case manager at Mental Health Association in Springfield.
She tells Western Mass News this time of year it's important for people to be mindful how they are feeling around the holidays.
"Going for a walk or spending time with a friend or family member or hanging out with a pet or whatever they feel like doing."
Manewhich says if you get an overwhelming feeling, stepping away to take care of yourself is the best thing you can do.
"Doing anything for self-care is important ...having hot cocoa doing a mask."
And with food being a central part of the holiday season it's important to have a plan.
"So identify what the struggle is and what they need support with and be mindful what they are doing. Maybe to have a plan to eat vegetables if there will be a lot of desserts," notes Manewhich.
If you are struggling this holiday season, Mewich says having support and realizing all the positives can go a long way.
"A lot of times having a gratitude journal can be helpful and reflecting on what you're grateful for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.