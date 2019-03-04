Mandarin Wilbraham Restaurant sustains thousands in damages following overnight fire.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mandarin Wilbraham Restaurant is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to fire officials, after a kitchen fire tore through the eating establishment overnight.
Captain Daniel Corliss of the Wilbraham Fire Department tells us that they responded to 2571 Boston Road after the restaurant's fire suppression system went off, triggering the fire alarm.
By the time firefighters arrived on scene, most of the flames had been doused, due in part to the fire suppression system, and firefighters worked quickly to put out the remaining flames.
Captain Corliss stated that the restaurant sustained approximately $10,000 in damages, adding that, because Mandarin Wilbraham would need to consult with the Board of Health about what the next step in the process would be, the restaurant might be closed for an extended period of time.
The restaurant sustained heavy smoke and heat damage to its dining room, in addition to the kitchen.
Captain Corliss says that the restaurant had a lot of "stock" in their dining room, and would need to be processed before reopening.
The origin of the fire is believed to have come from the grill area, and this incident remains under investigation by the Wilbraham Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.