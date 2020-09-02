EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mandatory face coverings are required even on the bike trail, while all public buildings have been ordered to stay closed through the end of the year, including schools.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has taken a strict stance on COVID-19 protections.
When folks bike up and down the trail, they must wear a face covering. It’s a safety precaution to contain the spread of coronavirus.
However, one biker said that if no one is around him, why does he need a mask?
“I understand it. We’re supposed to be wearing our mask to protect ourselves, others, and all from getting it, but we’re outside,” said Edward Hing.
Hing told Western Mass News he bikes on the rail trail often. He said for him to ride fast, sweat, and huff and puff in the mask, it makes it difficult to keep it on.
“When I’m down on the far end, there’s nobody there for a mile and I am on a road bike really trying to get some exercise, it’s a little rough to have the mask on,” Hing added.
However, LaChapelle said wearing a mask on a bike can be done.
"To wear a mask and to bike is really saving someone’s life and keeping their health in good standing and you’ll never know. That warms my heart and hopefully. it sticks in their head,” LaChapelle said.
The Easthampton Health Department said they have not yet issued a fine for someone not wearing a mask and they don't plan to go around handing people tickets for not having one on.
Instead, they plan to educate.
“Instead of ticketing or writing down warnings, stuff like that, we would rather give a mask out to somebody,” said Easthampton’s health agent Bri Eichstaedt
LaChapelle has an order in place for all public and school buildings to be closed until December 31. She told Western Mass News why she made that order.
“It's very easy to say we’re doing well, so why not do in-person or hybrid when the buildings are just big question marks of what they can handle as far as air circulation and keeping people safe, so it's really a nonstarter for me,” LaChapelle explained.
One Easthampton mom understands why LaChapelle made this decision, but now she has to prepare to work from home and take care her kids who all have different needs.
“Now, I have to be a homeschooler, a daycare provider, a special needs associate. There's a lot going on in our home right now, so it's frustrating, but again, there was no ideal choice in my mind,” said Lindsi Mailler.
LaChapelle added she is open to kids going to a hybrid school model in October or November only if the number of cases in the city go down and the scientists and medical experts give the green light to do so.
