GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man's body has been recovered from the Connecticut River in Gill, authorities report.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, a bicyclist saw the body in the river Monday evening below the Route 10 bridge between Northfield and Gill.
This was around 7:20 p.m.
Both State Police and the NWDA's Office as well as local police and firefighters from Northfield and Gill responded to the scene.
"...They managed to recover the body near the Northfield Mount Hermon boathouse on Hayfields Road in Gill," says Laurie Loisel, representative for the NWDA's Office.
At this time authorities do not suspect any foul play.
The NWDA's Office has confirmed with Western Mass News the body is that of an adult male.
We're told the Chief Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the individual.
This is the 4th time in 9 weeks bodies have been discovered in the CT River in Franklin or Hampshire Counties by first responders.
"The cases are not believed to be related. They are not considered suspicious and no foul play indicated," explains Loisel.
Western Mass News will provide an update when more information is released.
