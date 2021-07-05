GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man's body has been found in the Connecticut River in Gill, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
At this time it is believed to be the body of a man police had been looking for.
Thursday night dive teams began searching the river after a truck was found abandoned at 6:30 p.m. in a rest stop on Route 2.
"..records check revealed it belonged to a 55-year-old Millis man for whom Norfolk Police had issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) alert," said Laurie Loisel with the NWDA's Office.
She explained, "Montague Police canine search team searched the area around the bridge connecting Gill and Erving and the rest area where the truck was parked, with its keys inside, but found nobody."
We're told a fisherman who was about a half-mile north of the French King Bridge discovered the body Saturday morning and called 911.
Authorities recovered the body from the river and the individual was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office where a cause of death will be determined.
While police continue to investigate, foul play is not suspected in this case.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search of the CT River including MA State Police, Environmental Police, the NWDA's Office, and the fire departments of Northfield, Turners Falls, and Greenfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.