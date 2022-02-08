BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One western Massachusetts resident had a scary drive to work Saturday after a sheet of ice from a tractor-trailer smashed into his windshield, shattering it.
Joshua Bronson told Western Mass News that he luckily walked away unharmed, but now, he is urging people to take the time to clear off their cars.
“I couldn't even believe my eyes, honestly,” Bronson said.
He was driving to work just before 4:30 on Saturday afternoon on I-91 Northbound near exit 10B when he said that a sheet of ice flew off a Target semi truck and hit his windshield.
“My first instinct was, ‘just keep driving,’” Bronson told us. “I wasn't even able to see the license plate number or anything that would help me identify the truck.”
He said that some shards of glass did land on his clothes, hands, and neck, but he was able to brush them off with no scratches.
“More shaken up than anything,” said Bronson. “It's caused me a lot of, you know, I'd be lying if I said it didn't take a toll on my mental health.”
A spokesperson for Target confirmed to Western Mass News that the incident happened and they have opened up a claim through their insurance. They told us that truck drivers are not Target employees, but are contracted through a third party. They said that they have been in contact with Bronson and are working with him to rectify the incident.
The windshield replacement was covered by Bronson’s insurance, but he believed that there might be water damage as well.
“I think that water might've gotten into some of the electrical components, the wiring, and that's all inside the windshield,” he explained.
The Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that they are still working to identify the truck from which the debris originated.
We wanted to know what type of penalty a driver can face for not clearing off their car. The Massachusetts State Police told us in part, quote:
Troopers and officers can issue a $40 fine for impeded operation if a driver has any obstructed windows and a $200 fine for driving with an unsecured load, which can include sheets of snow or ice on a car's roof. If snow or ice falls from a car and causes a crash, drivers can face additional civil or criminal liability.
“I think it's just really important that people take the time to clean the snow and ice off of their car before they drive,” Bronson said. “It could really save somebody's life.”
Bronson said that in the best case scenario, his car will be repaired by Wednesday, but they are not sure what the extent of the damage is just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.