EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's around the time of year when homeowners are receiving their property tax bills and in communities across western Massachusetts, taxes are going up.
A lot of communities had ballot propositions for improvement projects that voters approved a while ago, the financial ramifications of which are now starting to appear on tax bills.
However, one trend across western Massachusetts, according to realtors and elected officials, is positive: increasing property values.
"In running a few numbers, we got to see how high the markets have gone up," said Carlos Rosario with NRG Real Estate.
On social media, local homeowners are sounding off about what they said is a large increase on their property tax bills, with some saying they'll pay hundreds of dollars more than the year before.
Rosario said he's been contacted by homeowners asking for property valuations in light of rising taxes. He showed us how property values in western Massachusetts are playing a role.
"In Easthampton alone, property values went up 8.3 percent. In Springfield, they went up to almost a 6 percent increase from 2018 to 2019. These are numbers that a lot of small towns don’t get to see very often," Rosario explained.
In communities that voted for improvement projects, like Easthampton, there's concern those projects are driving up taxes as well.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told Western Mass News over the phone that their new school project is just one factor, but that even the debt exclusion for the school isn't as high they previously projected.
"We really thought we were going to see that the exclusion amount, separate from the tax rate, be over $3 and because of the way we bonded, and I got the bond rating up, we did wonderful," LaChapelle explained.
LaChapelle said the base tax rate itself isn't the problem either.
"That base tax rate decreased this year, however, and this is, I really think, what tells the story here are valuations of our properties have gone up," LaChapelle noted.
The state-mandated property revaluation process happens every three years and that's where LaChapelle said the root of this year's tax bump can be found.
"The residents and businesses in Easthampton have been investing in their homes and their businesses and expanding them and improving them and that’s wonderful that the values took...they took a big jump," LaChapelle added.
Rosario said the property value trend throughout western Massachusetts is on a steady incline, with more growth happening in Hampden County than Hampshire.
