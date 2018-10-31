BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, the Red Sox got to celebrate like champions in front of hundreds of thousands of fans.
Some from the east, some from the west, others from the north and south.
"[What do you think of that? LA lost again] Oh, yeah. That's awesome. They brought him to his knees, the last pitch," said Lisa Anthony.
One sign - reading LA: Lost Again - said why duck boats took over Boston on wednesday.
World Series champs J.D. Martinez and David Price were just two of many players to board one of the boats, but before people lost their minds as the ducks passed, they had to wait.
"9 p.m. last night, so we can get the best seats," Anthony explained.
Anthony wasn't the only one with extra layers in the early hours.
Western Massachusetts was represented too. They knew ahead of time to come early - as early as 3 or 4 a.m. - and was it all worth it?
"Yeah," said one fan.
If you missed out on this year's fun, take comfort in this. The Red Sox are favorites to do it all again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.