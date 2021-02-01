SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the snowy weather, the mass COVID-19 vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall continued to operate.
They will be open until 6 p.m. Monday as the state officially enters Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.
Seniors 75 and older have been braving the snow to get their vaccine.
The company running the site, Curative, does have alternative options for people who don’t feel safe traveling in the snow today or tomorrow.
Representatives with the company, however, said they haven’t seen a large decrease in volume when it comes to people streaming into the mall to get their dose.
“This was the closest one I could get,” said Tom Ukena of Northboro.
For some seniors like Ukena, the 50-plus mile drive to the Eastfield Mall vaccine site was already going to be a long one.
“It’s 10 miles east of Worcester,” Ukena added.
It was the same with Suzanne Zisk of North Brookfield.
“About 40 minutes, yeah,” Zisk said.
When they saw snow already falling early Monday morning, Zisk noted, “We were concerned, but we’ve been watching. We know that the brunt of the storm wasn’t going to come in ‘til this afternoon.”
The mass COVID-19 vaccine site continuing to operate normal, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours at the Eastfield Mall.
Western Mass News spoke with Dean Shultis, vice president of field operations for Curative, the company running the site. He said the number of people flowing through the Springfield site hadn't slowed too much by midday Monday.
“We’ve had about 208 people come through and get vaccinations,” Shultis explained.
Still, if people are concerned about driving in dangerous weather, Shultis said there’s no need to call and cancel.
Curative will operate extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Anyone who missed their appointment due to weather can bring their ID and original confirmation email on those days.
Shultis said the possibility for inclement weather was something his team has been planning for.
“If it looks like we’re not able to get the volume through, then we’ll extend our hours even more days,” Shultis added.
If delays continue, Shultis noted, “Our last option is we’ll put more staff and try to open up some more tables to meet that flow-through.”
The company will also honor missed appointments during regular hours next week, so long as you have the original confirmation email. You could face longer wait times though, Shultis said, especially if you go during the early part of the day
“It looks to me like towards the end of the day, the end of the normal workday, it slows down a bit,” Shultis said.
It’s dangerous weather, but not something unexpected for the seniors anxious to get their vaccines.
“This is New England, what can I say, you know? This is what we have to do to get it done,” Zisk said.
