CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters from near and far came together Monday to honor Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard and many of them were from in western Massachusetts.
"Fire service is a brotherhood. We're a family. We stick together," said John Adelizzi with the Dennis Fire Department.
From Boston to Providence, from New Haven to D.C., to even Canada, hundreds of firefighters gathered in Worcester to honor Menard.
"First and foremost, it's to honor our brother. We are one big family. We didn't know him personally, but we don't need to. He's Worcesters guy, but he is our guy as well," said Michael Sears from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Firefighters from western Massachusetts met up in Chicopee Monday morning to make the trip to Worcester - together.
"If one of our brothers and sisters goes down in the line of duty, just like if someone calls 911, we're coming," said Drew Piemonte, district vice president for the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.
Firefighters we spoke with said it's not about where you're from, but that you made the choice to serve.
"It's called a brotherhood and it is a brotherhood," said Chad Jacobs, president of the Springfield Fire Union.
Jacobs told Western Mass News that when tragedies like this happen, it a reminder of why they do what they do.
"I really feel that people understand what we do for a living. We put out lives on the line for total strangers all the time and when things like this happen, I think people realize the sacrifice we make for strangers," Jacobs added.
As bagpipes blared, they braved the rain to give Menard the hero’s send off he deserved.
"I was here many years ago. We were here for the Worcester 6...same building. We marched down the street. We were here for them were here again," Adelizzi said.
