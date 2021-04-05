SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, some elementary school students in Springfield began filling the seats of classrooms again after learning remotely for quite some time.
Veritas Prep Charter School welcomed back their entire fifth grade class Monday morning.
“It feels better than being at a computer because the teachers can actually help you,” said eighth grader Nomar Maldonado.
Many students at Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield took their first steps back into the classroom Monday morning after more than a year of remote learning.
Maldonado told Western Mass News that at first learning at home went well, but over time, it got tricky.
“A lot of us started to not understand and now that we're in the building, teachers can actually help us understand better,” Maldonado added.
Teachers and staff are just as excited to be all together again.
“For a lot, for all of them, it’s the first time they're going to be in the building, that they're going to see their teacher face-to-face, so it’s pretty exciting,” said William Davis, director of culture at Veritas Prep.
This big day comes as the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education mandated all elementary and middle school students to return to in-person learning at some capacity by April 5.
Teacher Marisa Mathiesen told Western Mass News that teaching at home was challenging and she's happy to be back with her students.
“It was hard to make material understandable through that medium…We're really looking forward to them coming back and able to learn things as a group,” Mathieson noted.
While students at Veritas Prep were able to get their first day of school jitters under their belt, elementary school students at Springfield Public Schools still have a few weeks left until they return to full in-person learning. Today, they began a hybrid model, with a full return to the classroom by May 3.
