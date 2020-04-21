(WGGB/WSHM) -- As we've reported in the last few weeks, an unprecedented number of Americans continue to file jobless claims amid the pandemic.
However, you still need to focus on funding your family and many of you may be eligible for unemployment benefits and not even realize it.
We spoke to a local financial advisor who told us this is the largest expansion of unemployment benefits to workers in the state since the Great Depression.
“They've expanded dramatically the number of people who are eligible,” said Richard Pelletier with Help to Retire.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program is providing relief to the millions of Americans without a job, expanding benefits for people who usually would not qualify in the first place.
“If you're self-employed, you got a small business, you have 1099, you sell improvements inside people's homes…today, people are not sitting down with you. Your business is closed. Now, you’re eligible for unemployment compensation,” Pelletier explained.
In a Skype interview with Western Mass News, Pelletier said the expansion also includes individuals directly affected by the devastating virus.
“If you're diagnosed with COVID, you've got a household member or a primary caregivier, you've got to be there you can't go to work. You’re eligible,” Pelletier noted.
Many will find themselves eligible not just for regular unemployment compensation during this time, but for the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, as well as pandemic employment assistance and extended benefits.
“So you're talking about a cap of about $823 dollars. That’s the most you can make,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier says the weekly cap in Massachusetts is $823, plus the emergency federal compensation of $600 per week.
“The additional $600 is done automatically…once your eligible for unemployment,” Pelletier noted.
As of right now, the additional funds will be provided to qualifying individuals through July 31 2020.
If you're wondering who doesn't qualify, Pelletier said, “If you're working from home and you're collecting a salary, you're not eligible.”
In Massachusetts, if you're working fewer hours or part-time due to the COVID-19 and it has resulted in a loss of income, you may be eligible for PUA benefits, which as of yesterday you can now apply for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.