SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An exciting time for local college students, as many are making their way back to campus for the first time in over a year. Western Mass News went to Springfield College to show us how move-in day for the first years was celebrated.
"It's the first day of orientation, it's my first year as a leader, as a sophomore, I'm just super excited," said sophomore Julia Kidman.
It's the start of a new journey for these students, as Springfield College kicked off its first day of freshman orientation on Friday.
If you ask the gymnastics team, they're pumped.
"it's lit. We're about to have a good season. Tuesday we're about to have our first practice as a group, we're about to have a good time," said a member of Springfield College Gymnastics team.
The coronavirus pandemic forcing these students away from campus last year, but now- more than 570 freshmen students are moving in and unpacking their bags.
"Great vibes on campus, everything's energetic, everything's alive. There's nothing like having in-person families and students on the campus, especially the Springfield College campus, that's what we thrive on," said Damen Markiewicz, associate director of media relations for Springfield College.
Being able to welcome the first-years, grouping them up getting to know each other through team activities. Kidman said is a privilege to be a part of.
"Experiencing the orientation that I didn't get, while also leading the kids which is my favorite thing ever," said Kidman.
"I'm hyped, I'm excited, it's going to be a great year," said Kidman.
A number of fall sports are also kicking off this weekend and Springfield College officials are asking everyone attending to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
