(WGGB/WSHM) -- Cold and flu season is in full effect and many people are looking for at home remedies to avoid the sniffles all season long.
Some are even turning to elderberries to treat cold-like symptoms.
Elderberries are one of the most popular medicinal plants. Often times, many people turn to the elderberry to try and treat cold-like symptoms and support heart health, as well as many other things.
"They are very high in antioxidant and phytochemical health benefits," said Tim Nourse, owner of Nourse Farm.
Nourse grows the elderberry plant inside of his greenhouse. He told Western Mass News he sells the plant to many chimerical retailers.
"I would say we have some commercial or small commercial that have bought plants form us because they have a certain marketing scheme for selling the fruit." Nourse added.
Why are the berries so popular? Well, according to Nourse, darker berries can help with your immune system.
"...And because they are black like blackberries or blueberries, like dark color, they are the highest level of those because of the color. It's the anthocyanins in the berries that have the characteristics of the high or higher than other red or yellow fruit," Nourse explained.
The high level of nutritional value makes the berry so popular and the long list of benefits appease to many.
Western Mass News spoke to Herbarium in Chicopee, which said the compounds in elderberries helps combat viruses. They can be used as an antioxidant, is anti-inflammatory, and also antiviral.
In addition, the berry - combined with zinc and Vitamin C - can help stop an illness from getting worse.
Elderberries don't just come in the form of a fruit or plant. They can be consumed a few different ways.
"Whether it's selling the fruit for wine or they want to make elderberry juice, which is very healthy or just making jellies with the fruits," Nourse said.
