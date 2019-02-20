HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday's are long gone, but need knows no season.
With that in mind, Western Mass News is teaming up with the Holyoke Mall to help collect non-perishables for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Many from Western Mass News spent the midday at the mall today, collecting non-perishable donations from our generous viewers.
All the food collected will go to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
We put out the word and you showed up, like Lucy Roldan of Northampton.
"Well, I want to help with the Food Bank donation. You know, a little bit helps, family and friends and everything," Roldan said.
Jeannine Padden also who made the trip over from Chicopee.
"The Food Bank is a really needy organization and if I can help out a little bit, I did," Padden explained.
Today's donations help to feed the food bank's mission: to distribute food to member agencies in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties. For example, independent pantries, meal sites, and shelters helping individuals, families, seniors, and children.
The table at the Holyoke Mall will be set-up, on the upper level near Target, until Sunday, February 24 and while those of us from Western Mass News may not always be there, "Periodically, the table will be staffed by several employees by stores in the mall," said Lisa Wray with Holyoke Mall.
Wray told Western Mass News that the holidays are over, but she's hoping the spirit of giving continues.
"This is a great opportunity, whether you just got your holiday bills and you can't afford to do a lot. Even one box of mac and cheese will make a difference," Wray explained.
Remember, you can also donate at our Western Mass News studios in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or at the Holyoke Mall daily at the upper level near Target through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.