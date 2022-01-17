EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Maple Street School in Easthampton will be closed Tuesday, January 18th due to flooding from a burst pipe.
The school posted on social media that a pipe in the school’s basement burst as a result of freezing temperatures, causing flooding.
In addition to the burst, the school announced that the boiler has stopped working, meaning the school will have no heat.
Maple Street School said that they will work as quickly as possible to repair the burst pipes and boiler.
The closure will be treated like a snow day.
This closure only applies to Maple Street School. All other schools in the district will return Tuesday at their normal start times.
