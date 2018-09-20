One year ago today, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and left behind devastation across the island.
Many people displaced last year were relocated to western Massachusetts.
It's been a year since Hurricane Maria made landfall and, for so many people who fled the devastation in Puerto Rico. hotels like one in West Springfield are still home.
Annalee Dalmau has been living in a hotel for the past ten months. She told Western Mass News that she had to leave her home in Puerto Rico because her nephew needed a good hospital for a medical condition after the hurricane.
"We have 10 months here, almost a year. We don't have an apartment, we don't have anything," Dalmau said.
She has been trying to get a permanent housing situation because it will help her get a stable job, but she said landlords don't want to work with them.
"The difficulty is working with landlords knowing they don't have a rent history. That they don't have the documentation that they need, that they might not have a job," said Emily Rodriguez, organizer with the Pioneer Valley Project.
Dalmau has a couch and crib ready for an apartment, but after months of searching, her three nephews and her sister remain in this small hotel room with her. She hopes the people at home realize, even though it's been a year, not everyone has a place to call home.
"Don't forget us, fight with us to get permanent housing," Dalmau added.
onight, the Pioneer Valley Project is hosting a vigil at the Temlpo Ebenezer Church in Holyoke and there is another event to honor those who lost their lives at Veterans Park in Holyoke, both scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and go until about 6:30 p.m.
