SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are breathalyzers for drunk driving, but in the coming months one for high drivers could be coming to the state.
A marijuana breathalyzer is something many have talked about since pot became legal and recreational stores are opened.
The device is made by Hound Labs, an Oakland based company, who said it can detect if someone took any form of THC within the last 2 to 3 hours.
As said, it's dual purpose, and can also detect alcohol.
This breathalyzer was received back from a former State Representative, Warren Tolman in Watertown.
"If you dropped medicine drop in 10 Olympic size pool, it would be the equivalent to find one gram, sensitive device," Rep. Tolman said.
Walpole's Chief of Police, John Carmichael has also looked into the breathalyzer.
"Allowing the officers on the street to have the right tools to address this is very important," Chief Carmichael noted.
Judges have already raised many issues with alcohol breathalyzers in the state so the big question remains: Will the results of this breathalyzer for marijuana, a substance that can stay in your system for weeks, hold up in court?
Some judges don't want to recognize drug recognition technology and have already dismissed cases.
Still, according to the former State Representative and police, if all goes well this device could be rolled out by the end of 2019 to go along with drug recognition experts who run field sobriety tests for suspected high drivers.
All this just as more recreational pot shops are set to open.
