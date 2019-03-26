SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study about marijuana edibles is making headlines in western Massachusetts and around the country.
That study shows a sharp increase in emergency room visits in Colorado after people consumed too much marijuana - specifically from edibles.
Emergency room doctors at Baystate Medical Center said that they've seen an uptick in people coming to the hospital after consuming too much marijuana through edibles.
Gerald Beltran, chief of pre-hospital and disaster medicine at Baystate Health, told Western Mass News that more patients are coming into the emergency room after overdosing on marijuana.
"We do see an uptick and it tends to be often related to edibles because of the way edibles create the intoxicating effect tends to take longer with the edibles versus the inhaled, and people think it's the same as the inhaled, expect the effects to be 15 to 30 minutes, while the edibles, it may be anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours before the peak effects occur," Beltran explained.
Beltran said there are a number of different side effects.
"Anxiety is one, tachycardia meaning your heart beats fast, dry mouth," Beltran noted.
A new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine found in Colorado, edibles make up less than one percent of the total sales of marijuana products, but they are linked to 11 percent of all emergency room visits - a number that has been growing year-to-year.
In western Massachusetts, dispensaries like INSA said that edibles make up about 10 percent of their sales.
Lucas Wiggins and Audrey Park are co-founders of Hothouse Holyoke. They are working to make gluten-free edibles they can wholesale to dispensaries.
Their advice to new edible users: start with the lowest amount possible, like five milligrams, and wait a good hour before consuming more.
"As people. we're naturally impatient. so we're like I'm not feeling something, my body is different than other people, so I can just take more and it's easy to fall into that trap and mentality and the warning is true: start low and go slow," Park said.
Wiggins added, "If you have any questions about it, just ask the people at the dispensary. They're well-trained on this stuff and it's kind of fun to talk to someone who's new to it, so definitely don't hesitate to ask questions
Beltran said that children are a big concern too because they see things like chocolate bars and gummy bears and think it's normal candy. They may eat it and their smaller bodies can't process it, causing them to overdose much easier.
