SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Excise taxes on recreational marijuana have surpassed alcohol in Massachusetts for the first time.
“It's exciting for the industry to show the growth of cannabis in Massachusetts and what a tremendous success it’s been in many aspects,” said INSA’s Chief Marketing Officer Lewis Goldstein.
The cannabis industry continues to boom in the Bay State. For the first time ever, excise taxes on adult recreational cannabis surpassed those on alcohol in Massachusetts.
“It's exceeded our expectations of sales, and with the help of the community and the elected officials, we've really been able to raise a lot of money for both charities and to support the local tax base,” Goldstein told us.
According to Western Mass News affiliate WCVB, the Commonwealth collected more than $74 million in marijuana excise tax through December of 2021, compared to more than $51 million for alcohol.
“The growth is across multiple age groups, across multiple socio-economic demographics, and is very broad,” Goldstein explained.
INSA opened a recreational dispensary in Springfield in June, and has since launched new products to appeal to the growing demand.
According to Goldstein, they've committed $20,000 a year to Springfield Public Schools’ ECOS program, which helps teach students about environmental causes.
They also spend $20,000 a year to help with the upkeep of Riverfront Park.
In addition to the 10.75% excise tax that goes to the state, 3% of the company’s gross revenue is committed to the city of Springfield.
“The more successful we are in Springfield, the more we contribute to the local tax base,” said Goldstein.
Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno said that the business has been very beneficial to the city.
“We have not had any issues whatsoever, and it has created jobs, good paying jobs, and it has created a burgeoning industry with the spinoff effects that occur with that, and it’s created revenue coming into our general fund,” Mayor Sarno explained.
He said that for fiscal year 2022, the city has received $1.6 million in revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.