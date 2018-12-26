Right now there are 5 stores across the state where people of age can purchase marijuana legally.
Two of those stores are in western Mass and more could be on the way.
Stores in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, and Fall River have been granted final licenses by the Cannabis Control Commission.
Greenfield and Montague have provisional licenses from the commission.
In all there are more than two dozen stores.
Four more in our area, and two of them being in Easthampton.
Since the first two stores opened on November 20th, businesses have been booming with total sales eclipsing 9 million.
That's nearly 1.6 million in tax revenue to the state.
The goal for fiscal year 2019 which began in July, the same time sales were supposed to begin is 63 million.
Now in terms of where those tax dollars are spent, it all goes to the marijuana regulation fund.
This year's taxes collected will be spent on enforcement and the roll out of stores.
While next year that could expand to healthcare and education.
Cities and towns also collect up to 3% in taxes as well.
