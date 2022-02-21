HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to the massive drug bust in Holyoke, where police found more than $1.5 million worth of marijuana at a house on Cross Road. It's not the first grow house to be busted in our area recently.

Neighbors on Cross Road told us they were all suspicious of the house at 107 Cross Road. It wasn’t a matter of if, but when, they would get busted.

Last week, Holyoke Police found at least 800 pounds of marijuana inside the house, worth more than $1.6 million. Investigators are still looking for a suspect or suspects in this case. This comes just weeks after another grow house was busted in Granby.

Western New England University criminal justice professor Creaig Dunton told us this could be in part because marijuana is legal in the state and the risk is much lower.

“100 to 1,999 pounds, $2,500 to $25,000 fine, a minimum sentence of two years up to 15 or both. It’s still once, you kind of supersede what’s been allowed for recreational marijuana cultivation. You are getting back into the stricter drug trafficking laws because that amount is obviously for trafficking and distribution and not in a license capacity,” Dunton noted.

He also told us by using a home in a remote area, like the one in Holyoke, allows the operators to remain out of sight for the most part.

In the Bay State, it is legal to grow marijuana on a much smaller scale, so the growing equipment can be easier to access.