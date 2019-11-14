SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's expected that, before any surgery requiring sedation, your doctor will ask you about any medications you're taking, because it could impact the procedure, but did you know that includes recreational cannabis even in edible form?
Even though pot's been legal in Massachusetts for over a year, many people are still not disclosing usage with their doctors.
Have you ever had the fear of waking up in the middle of a surgery?
"There's very little chance of something like that happening. It's mostly like a science fiction kind of thing," Dr. Jonathan Ross of Springfield Anesthesia Services tells us.
Dr. Ross says that although you might not wake up in a surgery, there are a few things that can impact sedation.
"We speak to all of our patients before and amongst the questions we ask to every person would be, 'Do you use alcohol? Do you use marijuana?'," explained Dr. Ross.
He says it's important to know what his patients are putting into their body, so he can adjust his levels correctly.
"In order to give someone proper anesthesia, you have to first compensate for that receiving end and then give the anesthetic for what someone would need for the procedure, so people who regularly take medicines, like marijuana or alcohol or Ativan, will need more anesthesia in order to get into the right zone," stated Dr. Ross.
And although marijuana is legal in the Bay state, he fears patients still don't disclose their cannabis use, because of social stigmas.
"We see legal and illegal medications that people take, prescribed and unprescribed medications that people take, and it's important for us to know, but it's not a judgment question. It's really just for us to safely take care of you," continued Dr. Ross.
A mindset that local dispensary owners have been trying to change for years.
"Luckily, I think the doctors now, in Massachusetts especially, are becoming more and more knowledgeable and educated about cannabis usage and the stigma is decreasing. However, it is still very tricky and a sensitive subject between a patient and doctor," Mark Zatyrka, the CEO of INSA, says.
We reached out to INSA owner Mark Zatyrka to get answers on if he knew about the issue.
"We were talking to one of our patients, who actually had their procedure canceled at the last minute when their doctor found out that they were consuming cannabis, and to us, that was kind of a red flag. As we looked more into it, we wanted to find out more about what was going on," said Zatyrka.
And after speaking with us at with Western Mass News, they decided it was time to do something about it.
"Right now, we're developing a campaign to encourage our patients and our adult use consumers to talk to their doctors, especially prior to any procedure. Our plan is to have a flyer that's going to go in every bag that leaves our facility educating our customers about why it's important to speak to their doctor about their cannabis usage," stated Zatyrka.
Both Zatyrka and Dr. Ross hope that with greater understanding on the issue, there will be greater communication between doctors and patients moving forward.
"The best thing you can do is to tell your doctor, tell your anesthesiologist all the medications you're taking of that type, because it's what's going to keep you safe during the procedure," explained Dr. Ross.
"While it is tricky and sensitive to have this conversation with your doctor, it's really for the best for everyone," added Zatyrka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.