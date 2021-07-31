HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Marinas are warning boaters and swimmers this weekend that the water levels are too high for safe summer fun. This comes after heavy rains from up North.
"Does your boat have a name?" we asked Joe Lak.
"The Linda Lou," he said
The high water levels on the Connecticut River knocking the wind out of Captain Lak's sails.
Joe Lak's boat was pulled from Brunelle's Marina, along with about ten of its closest neighbors.
The water levels rising quickly Friday morning following heavy rain up North, turning the weekend retreat into dangerous waters.
"All the wood and trees and everything that are coming down the river it's very dangerous if, you know, you run into something you're gonna hurt somebody or destroy your own equipment," said Lak.
Western Mass News spoke with another person who is in the same boat, metaphorically speaking.
Boatowner Ken Vautrin said the dangerous water levels can even threaten a boat that’s docked.
"My dock may not be able to handle the force with the current...trees hit the dock and my dock and the boats and the trees would all probably go over the dam," he said.
We reached out to Holyoke Gas and Electric about how the high water levels could affect their equipment on the dam. They told us in part-quote:
“The bladders along the top of the dam are routinely deflated when we anticipate increased flows from rain up north...”
While they said they alert marinas when the water becomes dangerous enough to damage boats, they went on to cite the National Weather Service saying quote...
"...per NWS, we do not anticipate flood level flows today."
"When you have conditions the way they are now, stay out," said Lak.
After a rainy July and a similar marina maneuver due to high river levels within the last two weeks, it's upsetting to miss the boat on another chance to enjoy the water.
"This has probably been the worst in maybe five years," said Lak.
