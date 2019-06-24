SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield truck driver accused in the deadly crash in New Hampshire faced a judge on Monday.
Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested this morning at his West Springfield home on a fugitive from justice charge. He is currently facing seven counts of negligent homicide in New Hampshire.
Shortly after court, his lawyer, Donald Frank, spoke with Western Mass News and said that his client was allowed to leave New Hampshire under the agreement that he would appear sometime in July.
“And I will share with you that he fully intended to answer these charges in New Hampshire. I don't know what happened. They obviously got a warrant between then and now and have done this to get him there quicker," Frank explained.
Frank told us that his client is currently in the custody of New Hampshire State Police and is being transported back to New Hampshire. He also touched on the other side of the issue - the victims - and how this incident impacts them.
Steven Lewis, 58, of Brimfield was one of the three people sent to the hospital after the crash. His wife told us that physically, he’s just a little bit sore, but mentally, he is struggling. His best friend of 40 years and fellow Marine was one of the seven lives taken on Friday.
The crash involved members of the Marine Jarheads MC, which is a motorcycle club in New England that includes Marines and their spouses.
In a statement on their website, the Marine Jarheads MC said, in part:
"Hello everyone and thank you for your well wishes and sympathy during these trying times. Many of you would like to know how you can assist the families in need. At this point what we need are prayers and monetary donations. 100% of your donations will go where it is needed to ease the financial burden of the fallen families."
The group has organized a GoFundMe page for contributions and a P.O. Box for check donations will soon be established.
At last check of the GoFundMe page, that campaign is already halfway to their goal of $700,000.
If you’d like to help, you can find more information here.
