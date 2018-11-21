AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mark Whipple is out as head coach of the UMass Amherst football team.
UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced Wednesday that Whipple is stepping down and that the "mutually agreed separation" comes at the end of his fifth season during a second time as head coach of the program.
Over those five seasons, the Minutemen won just 16 games.
Whipple coached UMass from 1998-2003 when it was competing at the FCS level. He went 49-26 during that stint, with a national title in 1998.
"I want to thank Mark for his commitment to our football program for 11 years. He came back to UMass when this program needed a strong leader and respected mentor. Mark provided the steady hand we needed in our early years as an FBS program and leaves our program in much better standing than when he came back in 2014. His legacy is not only cemented in his 65 wins and our 1998 FCS national championship, but in the way he positively impacted hundreds of young men in his program," Bamford said in a statement.
Whipple, 61, has two years remaining on a contract that pays $500,000 annually in base salary.
UMass finished this season 4-8, the same mark as last year. There was optimism the struggling independent program could take a modest step forward.
"I want to thank the UMass family for the opportunity of being the head football coach for 11 seasons. I especially want to thank our coaches, players, support staff and football alumni for their tireless efforts and support. I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to help foster the growth of our student-athletes during these 11 years!" Whipple added in a statement.
The university said that a national search for a new head coach is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.