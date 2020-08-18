BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A final debate happened tonight between Incumbent Ed Markey and his challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy as the two vie for a last-minute push before the September Democratic primary. Up for grabs is a U.S. Senate seat that Markey's held since 2013.
With two weeks until the Massachusetts Democratic Primary, Markey and Kennedy squared off one last time.
“I got in the race because Massachusetts deserves more for its Senator,” Kennedy said. “If there’s a connective thread of the election of Donald Trump, the devastation of COVID-19, and this moment of racial reckoning we’re seeing is that we have a Washington that’s become disconnected to its people.”
“When my constituents talk to me, I listen to them and then I go to Washington and deliver for them by providing real leadership nationally," Markey said.
Pandemic precautions were fully in place and there was no live studio audience.
Instead, each candidate fielded questions from a panel of four moderators touching on subjects ranging from climate change to social and economic justice, which Kennedy says needs generational change to fix.
“I partnered with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to introduce the Green New Deal and that has transformed the debate on the climate crisis,” Markey said.
“Yes, it’s looking at those structures on health care, transportation, and infrastructure, but it’s also getting to the core of the fact that we still have sins of the past," Kennedy said about social and economic justice.
With both candidates broadly agreeing on policy issues, they also found common cause and spent plenty of time blaming the other for going negative.
“From the moment I got in this race, my record, my family has faced negative attacks from Senator Markey’s campaign and supporters,” Kennedy said. “Again, through campaign email, through digital videos, through supporters who have targeted me in ways that are not appropriate for this audience but include threats to my safety," Kennedy said.
“That’s why I’m saying to Congressman Kennedy to tell his father and twin brother to just stop it,” Markey said. “Stop these negative ads that are just polluting the airwaves of Massachusetts."
The debate was televised out of WCVB Channel 5's Needham studios in partnership with the Boston Globe, WBUR, and the University of Massachusetts Boston's McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.
The Democratic primary here in Massachusetts takes place on Sept. 1.
