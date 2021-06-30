SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- U.S. Senator Ed Markey was in western Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote the expanded Child Tax Credit included in the American Rescue Plan. Many parents can expect their first payments in a couple weeks.
At the YMCA of Greater Springfield, Markey and other local leaders visited children whose families will benefit from the expanded credit. The Child Tax Credit expansion came as a result of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Markey said over $4 million has already been committed to the YMCA.
“How much was that needed to survive? It’s been crucial,” Markey asked.
Springfield YMCA President and CEO Dexter Jackson added, “We would not have survived if it weren’t for that.”
Jackson said they serve as the largest childcare provider in the area, but are only serving 25 percent of their usual numbers due to the pandemic. He believes the added Child Tax Credit money will help parents.
“These new things that are aimed more directly at the families are crucial to getting people back on their feet,” Jackson noted.
Beginning July 15, single tax filers with children who make under $75,000 a year and married couples with children who make under $150,000 combined a year are eligible.
The Child Tax Credit amounts were raised temporarily in the federal legislation and parents will receive monthly payments beginning July 15 unless they opt out.
That breaks down to $300 a month for children under age 5 and $250 a month for children ages 6 to 17, but for those choosing to receive, the lump sum at tax time next year adds up to $3,600 for children under 5 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Funds will be electronically deposited for those with a checking account.
We spoke to State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, who said there’s still some confusion regarding the opt-out.
“I think there needs to be more information out there about the option to opt-out because…I think that people are still unsure and unclear as to what the opportunities for them,” Gonzalez said.
The opt-out deadline for the July payment has passed, but taxpayers have the option to unenroll for their August through December payments and instead receive the rest of their money in a lump sum next year. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
