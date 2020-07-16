WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fall sports competitions at several Massachusetts state universities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mass. State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Commissioner Angela Baumann announced Thursday in a statement:
“Unfortunately, the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus and the risk of community spread through conference competition proved too great a risk to our student athletes to engage in conference play. With the health and well-being of our student-athletes and our staff as our priority, we made the difficult decision to suspend the fall 2020 MASCAC season."
The move, which includes indoor and outdoor events, impacts competitions by teams at:
- Bridgewater State University
- Fitchburg State University
- Framingham State University
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy
- Salem State University
- Westfield State University
- Worcester State University
The MASCAC added that while there won't be sports competitions, conference schools are planning on providing student-athletes with the opportunity for on-campus, in-person training, practices, and conditioning to help with their physical and mental well-being. These opportunities will not use an NCAA eligibility year and will be done according to local, state, school, and NCAA coronavirus protocols and guidance.
Westfield State Athletic Director Ricahard Lenfest, Jr. added in a statement:
"I am happy that we still be able to provide team activities through practices, conditioning and skill training."
"Athletics provides numerous benefits to our athletes, including strengthening their social networks, health, fitness, and general mental well-being through the benefit of exercise. Student-athletes will be able to train with their coaches, and while group sizes and activities may be modified to meet health guidelines, there is still the opportunity to reap the benefits provided by college athletics."
The conference is reportedly discussing other competition options, including moving fall athletics to the spring.
A decision on MASCAC winter sports will be made in the fall.
