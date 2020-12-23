SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Woburn-based supply chain company, Mascon Medical, is donating more than $200,000 worth of personal protective equipment to the city of Springfield.
On Wednesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with the company's global president and CEO, John Chen, to thank him for this generous donation.
This donation is the seventh community Mascon Medical has helped, as part of its $1-million commitment to support Massachusetts communities hardest hit by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.