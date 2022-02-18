GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city-wide mask mandate in Greenfield has been lifted according to the Mayor's Office.
The announcement came late Friday morning.
We're told effective today, February 18, 2022, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner lifted the mask requirement in the city with "the support of" the Greenfield Health Department and the Greenfield Board of Health.
In a release sent to Western Mass News, the Mayor's Office says this does not include schools or childcare facilities as both fall under separate guidance from the state.
"Greenfield COVID-19 infection numbers have dropped significantly since this winter’s uptick, and the percentage of residents who are vaccinated and boosted has continued to rise. Greenfield’s vaccination rate is currently 71% vaccinated / 41% boosted, and Franklin County is at 72% vaccinated /57% boosted," the Mayor's Office reported Friday.
Mayor Wedegartner says in part, "I am satisfied by the data that we’re seeing on infection rates and vaccination rates that I can remove the mask mandate."
Greenfield city officials are still recommending the public follow the state's Health and Human Services' guidelines regarding face coverings which was updated on February 15, 2022.
To view the advisory, CLICK HERE
