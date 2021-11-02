HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke's Board of Health has decided to lift the indoor mask mandate starting on Wednesday.
This according to the City of Holyoke.
Starting November 3rd, the mask mandate will transition to a mask advisory.
We're told members on Holyoke's Board of Health met Monday night and voted to rescind the city wide mask mandate that was put in place on October 6th.
"This action does not prevent local businesses or industries from enforcing their own mask requirements. This also does not apply to the mask mandate in the Public Schools set by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)," the City of Holyoke's Facebook page stated Tuesday.
Now, the BOH is continuing to advise residents wear masks in public, indoor locations and in outdoor areas where social distancing of 6 feet or more is not possible.
"The implementation of a temporary mask mandate was a necessary step in reducing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the community. The recent decrease in case counts allowed for the removal of the mandate," Holyoke City Hall's Facebook page read.
We're told if COVID-19 cases "return to concerningly high levels" the mandate may be put back in place in the future.
