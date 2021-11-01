SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Beginning Monday, face masks are no longer required in the city of Springfield.
City leaders cite a decline in positive COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccination rates as the main reasons for dropping the mandate.
Back in September, Sarno implemented an indoor mask mandate for the city of Springfield after seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
Despite the mask mandate being lifted, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris still asks that residents continue to use their better judgement when deciding to wear masks in public places.
