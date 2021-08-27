NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The city of Northampton is now requiring people to wear masks outdoors in certain situations.
The mask requirement only applies to outdoor events where you can't socially distance, team benches for outdoor sports and restaurant employees serving customers outside.
The city already has an indoor mask mandate for all businesses that went into effect a few weeks ago.
The city's Board of Health said COVID cases have risen substantially in Northampton. They said in a 14-day period, cases have increased to 12 cases per day per 100,000 people. This is up from 3.9 cases per day.
The city is urging those who are able to get vaccinated to get a shot. Vaccine clinics will continue throughout the city.
The updated mandate is for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
