GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local community is enacting a mask order.
Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and the city's Board of Health have issued an order that will take effect on Monday, September 20. The decision comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.
The order indicates that everyone must wear a face mask when inside public spaces and private businesses in Greenfield. It also applies to anyone over the age of five and includes all employees and customers of a business, regardless of vaccination status.
Mask wearing will be recommended outdoors when a gathering size exceeds 20 people and when social distancing isn't possible. City officials noted that many of the current cases have been from outdoor events, including weddings.
“The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in August and especially in September has caused us to develop this city requirement to wear masks indoors in public spaces. Cases in both those months far surpassed cases in August and September of last year. It is alarming. However, we can do one thing for sure to protect ourselves and others when out and about and that is to wear a mask. I also strongly encourage people to wear masks outdoors when in large crowds and events,” Wedegartner said in a statement.
Pursuant to a state order, masks and face covering continue to be required at all times when using public mass transit or a transportation service.
Wedegartner will review the order every 30 days and use positive case data and data from the Board of Health's contact tracing efforts as part of the review.
